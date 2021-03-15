The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Is Getting Some Big Help On The Offensive Line

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against Cleveland.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 17: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs welcomes teammates onto the field to start the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Just days after losing both of his starting tackles, Patrick Mahomes must want to celebrate the Chiefs’ signing of free agent guard Joe Thuney.

Kansas City needed work on the offensive line even before they released Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz last week. By signing Thuney, the top guard on the market, seemingly out of nowhere, they are able to expedite the rebuild up front.

Thuney’s agent Mike McCartney announced the news on Monday afternoon, declaring that his client had signed a five-year deal in Kansas City.

According to reports, the contract could be worth up to $80 million in total.

A third-round pick for the Patriots back in 2016, Thuney was rock-solid for New England over the last five seasons. The NC State product started all 80 games and helped the Pats win a pair of Super Bowls.

Thuney’s best position is left guard, but he has also played right tackle and center when needed in NE. That flexibility could prove quite valuable for the Chiefs.

Considering KC’s window of contention is very much still open–and they reworked Mahomes’ contract to free up some cap space–expect the NFL runner-up to make some more moves in free agency.


