Patrick Mahomes Is Making Surprising History This Weekend

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been favored in every home game of his NFL career - 41 games to be exact. That being said, his impressive streak will come to an end this week.

The Bills opened up as a slight favorite over the Chiefs for their Week 6 showdown.

This means Mahomes will be a home underdog for the first time since the Chiefs drafted him in 2017.

Mahomes' streak as a home favorite was the longest to begin a career in the Super Bowl era.

Perhaps the Chiefs will use the point spread for this Sunday's game as motivation.

The Chiefs have defeated the Bills in back-to-back postseasons. They did, however, lose the regular-season meeting in 2021.

Mahomes, who had 292 passing yards and four touchdowns on Monday night, may need a similar performance this Sunday to take down Josh Allen and the Bills.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.