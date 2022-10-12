Patrick Mahomes Is Making Surprising History This Weekend
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been favored in every home game of his NFL career - 41 games to be exact. That being said, his impressive streak will come to an end this week.
The Bills opened up as a slight favorite over the Chiefs for their Week 6 showdown.
This means Mahomes will be a home underdog for the first time since the Chiefs drafted him in 2017.
Mahomes' streak as a home favorite was the longest to begin a career in the Super Bowl era.
Perhaps the Chiefs will use the point spread for this Sunday's game as motivation.
The Chiefs have defeated the Bills in back-to-back postseasons. They did, however, lose the regular-season meeting in 2021.
Mahomes, who had 292 passing yards and four touchdowns on Monday night, may need a similar performance this Sunday to take down Josh Allen and the Bills.
Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.