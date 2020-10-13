Patrick Mahomes Is Very Ready For The Chiefs’ Next Game

Believe it or not, Patrick Mahomes is human. On Sunday, the reigning Super Bowl MVP just didn’t have the juice to lift the Chiefs to a divisional win over the Raiders.

NFL fans aren’t accustomed to seeing Mahomes lose. Ever since he was named the starter for Kansas City, he’s taken the franchise to new heights.

Although the Chiefs were frustrated with their performance last weekend, it sounds like Mahomes is more than ready to get back on the field. The superstar quarterback tweeted out an awesome message for his followers on Tuesday.

“Man i LOVE football,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter. “I can’t wait to get back out there!”

Through five games this season, Mahomes has 1,474 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and an interception.

Kansas City is still in the driver’s seat to win the AFC West, and that will be the case as long as Mahomes is on top of his game.

Next up for the Chiefs is a showdown with the Buffalo Bills. It should be an exciting matchup, as both teams feature talented quarterbacks just entering their prime.

Mahomes is already considered by many as the best in the business, but Josh Allen deserves some respect too. He’s been an MVP candidate through the first quarter of the 2020 season.

As great as Allen has been this season, it’s still unclear if he can keep up with a gunslinger like Mahomes.