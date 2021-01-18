Jay Glazer Shares New Details On Patrick Mahomes’ Status

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer shared some interesting details on the status of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes following the Buccaneers’ win over the Saints.

According to Glazer, the Chiefs feel good about Mahomes’ status and the likelihood of him playing in the AFC Championship Game.

Glazer, who also serves as an MMA expert, said the symptoms Mahomes was exhibiting are more similar to a choke-out than a concussion.

“The thought is he will be ok to play. It was almost like he got choked out. Not so much a concussion but still has to go through protocol. He was trying to get himself back in the game. There’s a lot of confidence he’ll be ready to go next week,” Glazer said on Sunday night.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared the latest on Mahomes’ status following the Chiefs’ win over the Browns.

“(Mahomes) got hit in the back of the head. He’s doing great right now. So that’s a positive. He passed all of the deals he had to pass,” the Chiefs head coach said following the Divisional Round win.

The Chiefs and the Bills are scheduled to play at 6:40 p.m. E.T. next Sunday. The game will air on CBS.