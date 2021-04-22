Earlier this week, the NFL adopted a simple, but very significant new rule that will allow specific positions to change their jersey numbers.

The new rule will allow quarterbacks, punters and place-kickers to wear numbers 1-19, defensive backs 1-49. Running backs, tight ends and wide receivers can don 1-49 and 80-89. Meanwhile, Offensive linemen can wear 50-79, defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99, and linebackers 1-59 and 90-99.

With the new rule change in play, several players have already floated the idea of changing their respective jersey number. Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Juan Thornhill suggested he might change to No. 15.

“Everyone is trying to change their number this year. I’m thinking about wearing #15,” he said on Twitter. Of course, that No. 15 jersey belongs to a man named Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes caught wind of the message from Thornhill and joked that maybe he’ll switch back to No. 5 – which he wore at Texas Tech.

Should i bring #5 back?

Most players are having fun with the idea of changing their number. However, Tom Brady made it abundantly clear he’s not a fan.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and defending Super Bowl champ has issued a series of messages on social media calling the new rule “dumb.”

“Why not let the linemen wear whatever they want to? Why have numbers? Just have colored jerseys….why not wear the same number? DUMB,” Brady said earlier this afternoon.

“Good luck trying to block the right people now! Going to make for a lot of bad football,” Brady wrote a short while later.

Mahomes is taking things a little more lightly.