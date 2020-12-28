Patrick Mahomes Jokes About His Career As A Wide Receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs are much more successful when Patrick Mahomes is throwing the football as opposed to trying to catch it.

During Sunday’s 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins was intercepted while targeting Mahomes on a trick play. Mahomes still doesn’t have a reception in his career, even though he has had two passes thrown his way now.

Clearly, Mahomes is wondering if Andy Reid will refrain from dialing up a pass to his star quarterback moving forward. On Monday, he joked about his lack of production as a receiver.

“Two targets 0-2 and 1 INT, my career as a wide receiver might be over,” he tweeted.

2 targets 0-2 and 1 INT, my career as a wide receiver might be over…😑 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 28, 2020

While he hasn’t made an impact catching the ball, Mahomes’ career as a passer is just getting started, which is great news for Chiefs fans and bad news for the rest of the NFL.

Through 15 games this season, Mahomes has passed for a “quiet” 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. Along with Aaron Rodgers, he’s one of the top two candidates for league MVP.

Fortunately, Kansas City doesn’t need to run too many gadget plays with Mahomes at QB.