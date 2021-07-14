Patrick Mahomes Clarifies Comment About Justin Herbert

We could have a pretty fun AFC West quarterback rivalry brewing. Obviously, Patrick Mahomes has cemented his place as a superstar, and perhaps the most talented young quarterback the sport has ever seen. Justin Herbert‘s rookie year, after he was thrust into the Los Angeles Chargers‘ starting role earlier than the team had hoped, was sensational as well, and has fans very excited for what’s to come.

In 15 games, Herbert threw for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, completing 66.6-percent of his throws. He added 234 rushing yards and five scores.

Mahomes was at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament over the weekend. During the final round, a spectator yelled out at him, “Watch out for Justin Herbert next year!” to which Mahomes responded “I’ll see it when I believe it,” mixing up the phrase.

It was a pretty interesting retort from Mahomes, who is competitive, but typically doesn’t shake things up too much. On Tuesday, he said he was taken out of context, and that he was just having some fun with the other AFC West fans watching the tournament.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to @usatodaysports on his comment about Justin Herbert: "I think it got taken out of context." Full 👇https://t.co/IQpqWrNUbF — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) July 13, 2021

“Yeah, I think it got taken out of context,” Mahomes told USA TODAY this week. “I was talking some trash to all those Raiders and Broncos and Chargers fans out there.

“I have a ton of respect for him as a player.”

Most probably figured it was something along those line. Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are both very thoughtful, likeable players. If we’re lucky we’ll get some great Kansas City Chiefs-L.A. Chargers battles with those two under center for years to come, but any actual animosity off of the field between the two would be a real surprise.

The two AFC West teams will play in Kansas City on Sept. 26, and in L.A. on Dec. 16.

[USA TODAY]