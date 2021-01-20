Chiefs Have Updated The Injury Report For Patrick Mahomes

The Super Bowl may hinge on Patrick Mahomes’ status, after suffering an injury late last weekend’s against the Cleveland Browns. The former Kansas City Chiefs MVP entered the concussion protocol, and remains questionable in the run-up to the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills.

Earlier today, the team gave what was treated like a very good update for Mahomes, calling him a “full participant” in the team’s no contact practice. That apparently doesn’t tell the full story though.

According to Mike Garafolo, Mahomes was in fact limited today. The team had what was essentially a walkthrough this afternoon. However, Garafolo says, because he wouldn’t have been full go in a true practice, the Chiefs have updated the injury report to say that Mahomes is limited.

If Mahomes can’t go, Chad Henne, who finished out the game against the Browns last weekend, will get the start. One bad interception aside, he got the job done against Cleveland. The Buffalo Bills present a greater challenge, and the idea of playing a full championship game without Patrick Mahomes is a scary notion for the Chiefs.

The #Chiefs have updated their injury report. Patrick Mahomes was limited today. Today's report was sort of a projection because it was basically a glorified walkthrough. So if it were a full practice, he'd have been limited. Make sense? Good. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 20, 2021

On the season, Mahomes threw for 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He had 255 yards and a touchdown before leaving the win over the Browns.

The Kansas City Chiefs won at the Buffalo Bills earlier this season, 26-17. Mahomes was 21-of-26 for 225 yards and two scores.

The AFC Championship Game kicks off at 6:40 p.m. ET. The winner of Chiefs-Bills will face the Green Bay Packers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers winner in Super Bowl LV.

[Mike Garafolo]