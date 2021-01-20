The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Chiefs Have Updated The Injury Report For Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Raiders.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl may hinge on Patrick Mahomes’ status, after suffering an injury late last weekend’s against the Cleveland Browns. The former Kansas City Chiefs MVP entered the concussion protocol, and remains questionable in the run-up to the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills.

Earlier today, the team gave what was treated like a very good update for Mahomes, calling him a “full participant” in the team’s no contact practice. That apparently doesn’t tell the full story though.

According to Mike Garafolo, Mahomes was in fact limited today. The team had what was essentially a walkthrough this afternoon. However, Garafolo says, because he wouldn’t have been full go in a true practice, the Chiefs have updated the injury report to say that Mahomes is limited.

If Mahomes can’t go, Chad Henne, who finished out the game against the Browns last weekend, will get the start. One bad interception aside, he got the job done against Cleveland. The Buffalo Bills present a greater challenge, and the idea of playing a full championship game without Patrick Mahomes is a scary notion for the Chiefs.

On the season, Mahomes threw for 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He had 255 yards and a touchdown before leaving the win over the Browns.

The Kansas City Chiefs won at the Buffalo Bills earlier this season, 26-17. Mahomes was 21-of-26 for 225 yards and two scores.

The AFC Championship Game kicks off at 6:40 p.m. ET. The winner of Chiefs-Bills will face the Green Bay Packers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers winner in Super Bowl LV.

[Mike Garafolo]


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.