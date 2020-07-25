Patrick Mahomes Comfortable With Chiefs’ Plans To Protect Players

Superstar QB Patrick Mahomes is comfortable with the Kansas City Chiefs’ plans to protect players in light of the pandemic.

Mahomes and players around the NFL are understandably apprehensive about return to the practice field in coming weeks. NFL leadership has done a poor job formulating a thorough plan to protect player health and safety ahead of the 2020 season. The training camp protocol and timeline was sent in an email to teams on Saturday, just days before players will report.

Mahomes’ had plenty of concerns himself before arriving at the Chiefs’ facilities this week. But after seeing the work the Kansas City organization has put in to protect players, Mahomes’ mind is at ease.

The Chiefs are requiring all members of the organization to wear masks. Locker rooms will be separated by plexiglass, as well. Mahomes is relieved by the measures put in place by Kansas City ahead of training camp.

Mahomes said he was initially concerned about returning to Chiefs practice facility but said a lot of that concerned was relieved when he saw the various protocols the Chiefs have put in place. "It's better than I thought coming in.'' — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) July 25, 2020

“It’s better than I thought coming in,” Mahomes said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “That’s kind of put my mind at ease, knowing that I’m going to be put in the best possible situation given this time.”

Andy Reid is also pleased by the Chiefs’ efforts to minimize risk and protect players and staff.

“People have gone to great ends to [protect players and coaches],” Reid, who was reportedly instrumental in the deal reached between the players and the league, said via ESPN. “We’re as safe as you can be here.”

The NFL is hoping to have similar success to what the NBA and MLB have had with handling the pandemic so far. Both the NBA and MLB have managed to get play started without significant issues, with MLB current playing its Opening Weekend, and the NBA starting exhibitions in its Orlando bubble this week. Each league has provided and required adequate testing of athletes for COVID-19 and implemented strict protocol for positive tests.

The latest news inside the Kansas City Chiefs camp offers plenty of optimism the NFL’s 2020 season will happen. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are certainly pleased with their organization’s efforts.

[ESPN]