Patrick Mahomes Just Became Part Owner Of An MLB Franchise

With his new Kansas City Chiefs contract, Patrick Mahomes is set to be in KC through 2031. Now, he’s getting even more deeply involved with the local sports community, investing in the Kansas City Royals.

Mahomes, whose deal is worth up to $503 million, just bought into the Royals’ ownership group. With the deal, the 23-year old quarterback is reportedly the youngest owner in professional sports. It is unclear how large of a stake that Mahomes has purchased, but it is a very cool story for the son of longtime MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes in any case.

“I’m honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Mahomes said in the team’s release announcing the move. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do.”

Local investor John Sherman bought the Royals franchise from former owner David Glass last August. At the time of the sale, Forbes estimated that the team was valued at $1.025 billion, per The Washington Post.

Kansas City Royals announced that the newest member of their ownership group is Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/M5i4xdh45G — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2020

If anyone was wondering what someone does after signing a contract worth half-a-billion dollars, Patrick Mahomes may have just revealed it. Obviously his love for baseball played a large part. He played baseball as well as football during his first two years at Texas Tech, before choosing to focus on football.

The #Royals announce that KC Chiefs MVP Patrick Mahomes is joining their ownership group. Chairman John Sherman says, "He loves football, but he grew up loving the game of baseball.'' — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 28, 2020

This is just the latest in an incredible run for the young quarterback. After winning the NFL MVP award in 2018, his first year as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes led the team to the Super Bowl this year. Now, he’s the highest paid player in the history of the NFL, and an owner of a local MLB franchise. Not a bad few years at all.