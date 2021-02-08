Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ season ended in both heartbreak and disaster at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday’s Super Bowl LV.

Part of what has made Kansas City such a dominant team, prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl, was the offense’s efficiency. Very rarely have we seen the Chiefs’ skills players drop passes or turn the ball over. Sunday’s game was an entirely different story.

Mahomes’ Super Bowl performance was inspiring, but his surrounding cast let him down time and time again. Two dropped passes in the end-zone completely changed the narrative of the game.

It took Mahomes just a day to recognize how the Chiefs need to improve in 2021: efficiency. Dropped passes and pass-blocking blunders can’t be a thing in the Kansas City offense moving forward.

“As of today I am going to do whatever I can to look at the film and get better,” Mahomes said Monday on 610 Sports’ Cody Tapp, via NFL.com. “Gotta find ways to be more efficient.”

The strangest part of Sunday’s Super Bowl were the dropped passes by players like Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. Very rarely have the two football stars let down Patrick Mahomes in such a big moment. The Chiefs played like a team playing in their first-ever Super Bowl. Well, not Mahomes.

The Chiefs quarterback had several jaw-dropping plays during Sunday’s game. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to overcome Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

It’s going to be a long off-season in Kansas City as the Chiefs look to address several glaringly obvious issues. Becoming a more efficient offense is apparently priority No. 1 for the quarterback