Patrick Mahomes Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

The Kansas City Chiefs are up 22-10 on the Cleveland Browns right now, but there’s concern about quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes left the game after a scary play late in the third quarter. On third-and-short near midfield, Mahomes ran a speed option to his right before being taken down by Cleveland linebacker Mack Wilson.

Immediately, Mahomes appeared dazed and unsteady. He had trouble maintaining his balance when he tried to stand up and had to be supported by teammates.

Additionally, looking at Mahomes’ eyes on television, he looked like he might have been dealing with a concussion. The star QB was helped off the field and could later be seen jogging to the locker room.

Here’s a look at the play where Mahomes was shaken up. It wasn’t a malicious hit by Wilson, but it appears Mahomes’ facemask hit the ground.

Patrick Mahomes is headed to the locker room after taking this hit. (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/erfqc4iuvD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2021

Patrick Mahomes leaves the game with an apparent injury pic.twitter.com/vgzD6xKtsA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2021

Chad Henne is in the game for Mahomes, who is still in the process of being examined by an independent neurologist, per CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

We’d be surprised if Mahomes is able to get back out there, but we’ll keep you posted on his status either way.