Patrick Mahomes Made NFL History On Sunday Afternoon

Patrick Mahomes wowed NFL fans once again on Sunday, setting another league record in just his fourth year as a professional quarterback.

The Chiefs gunslinger threw his 100th career touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers this afternoon. He became the fastest player to reach 100 throwing scores, doing so in just 40 career games.

The 25-year-old got the record on a 28-yard strike to speedster Tyreek Hill which put the Chiefs up by two scores.

Take a look at Mahomes’ record-setting touchdown, courtesy of Overtime:

Mahomes throws 100TH CAREER TD 🚨 Breaks NFL RECORD for fastest to 100 touchdowns (40 games) 💯 (via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/z572W0Qgw1 — Overtime (@overtime) November 8, 2020

Mahomes’ career has been nothing short of amazing since he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017. After backing-up Alex Smith for one year, Kansas City and Andy Reid handed over the reins to the 23-year-old from Texas Tech.

The rest is history.

Mahomes took the league by storm in 2018, winning the NFL MVP award in his first full season as a starter. At 23-years-old, he threw for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, leading the Chiefs to a 12-4 regular season record. But the Chiefs fell to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, marking the end of what could’ve been a magical season for Mahomes.

He returned to Kansas City in 2019 with a renewed hunger. Despite battling injuries and a slightly reduced role, Mahomes still led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl, where he won Super Bowl MVP in the team’s 31-21 win over the San Fransisco 49ers.

In the offseason, the 25-year-old signed the largest contract the league had ever seen. The deal was worth up to $503 million over 10 years.

Now, another NFL record that just seems like icing on the cake.

The Chiefs outlasted the Panthers 33-31 on Sunday, improving to 8-1 in 2020.