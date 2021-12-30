Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

This weekend’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals will feature two of the league’s brightest young quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow will do battle on Sunday in an AFC contest with significant consequences for playoff seeding.

Earlier this week, Burrow lauded Kansas City’s offense, calling the unit one of the best in the league since Mahomes took over. During his own press conference, the Chiefs quarterback repaid the compliment.

Mahomes explained that it’s not Burrow’s strong physical talents that impress him the most, but rather his leadership ability that’s made him one of the brightest young quarterbacks in the game.

“He has that special knack where he can lead anybody,” Mahomes said, per Pro Football Talk. “No matter where he’s at, he can go out there with that swag, that mentality of ‘I’m going to win no matter what.’ It takes a lot of experience and it takes a lot of just going out there and doing it for people to believe that. He has that as well as the physical talent to go out there and make a lot of stuff happen.”

Burrow’s physical ability and leadership skills were on display this past week against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals quarterback threw for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns in a comfortable victory for Cincinnati.

Mahomes has also looked more like his usual self as of late, following a dreary start to the season. The 26-year-old recently snagged AFC offensive player of the month honors after throwing for 1,110 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions in the Chiefs last four games. Kansas City went 4-0 in December.

Something will have to give this weekend when Burrow and Mahomes take the field. The young quarterbacks will guarantee to put on a show when Bengals-Chiefs gets underway at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.