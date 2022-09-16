Patrick Mahomes Makes His Thoughts On Chiefs Offense Without Tyreek Hill Clear

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Through the first two games of the NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs have done an excellent job of spreading the football around on offense.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed passes to nine different receivers in the team's Week 1 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He managed to have an encore performance this Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Following the Chiefs' win over the Chargers on Thursday night, Mahomes talked about the challenges that the new-look offense presents.

With Tyreek Hill no longer on the roster, Mahomes has to get everyone involved in order for Kansas City to be at its best.

“With the amount of tight ends, running backs and receivers that we have, it’s going to be everything,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s going to be a lot of guys catching passes, it’s going to be running the football, it’s going to be throwing the football, it’s going to be deep passes. It makes us a hard offense to stop. And when the defense plays the way they played today, we’re going to win a lot of football games.”

Mahomes completed passes to Travis Kelce, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Noah Gray, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jerick McKinnon and Michael Burton.

The Chiefs will be back in action on Sept. 25 against the Indianapolis Colts.

It'll be tough for Mahomes to have a third consecutive performance where he completes passes to nine different receivers. That being said, we won't count him out.