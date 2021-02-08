Patrick Mahomes Has Message For Chiefs Fans After Super Bowl Loss

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense had an uncharacteristically poor performance in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.

The Buccaneers held the high-powered unit to just nine points on their way to a 31-9 shellacking. Tom Brady, at 43 years of age, walked away with his seventh Super Bowl title and the city of Tampa Bay celebrated it’s first NFL championship since 2002. The Chiefs walked away empty-handed, short of winning the Lombardi Trophy for a second consecutive season.

Despite Brady’s steady play, the Buccaneers defense stole the show on Sunday. Todd Bowles’ pass rush got through a depleted Chiefs offensive line all game, making Mahomes uncomfortable for most of the night. The 25-year-old ended the loss 26-for-49 for just 270 yards and two interceptions. The game marked the first time he’d throw no touchdowns in a game since Week 4 of 2019.

Although Sunday night was a tough one for Mahomes, he made sure to pen a message to his loyal Chiefs supporters after the game.

“Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for all the support. Wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but we will be back!” Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for all the support. Wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but we will be back! 💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 8, 2021

The Chiefs will certainly have the chance to return to the Super Bowl in 2022 with Mahomes at the helm. The 25-year-old has already developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the league with a knack for winning games. Although Sunday’s result will sting in Kansas City for a few days, the fanbase has plenty to look forward to.

Andy Reid should be able to return most of his key players next season, which should bode well for Mahomes and company. One of the biggest questions lingering around the Chiefs will be the status of their offensive line in 2022. Although Reid sounds optimistic, Mahomes may need to carry Kansas City early on if left tackle Eric Fisher hasn’t returned from his Achilles injury.

Even still, early offseason odds already have the Chiefs as the favorite to re-claim the Lombardi Trophy in 2022. With Mahomes under center, Kansas City should be a contender with ease.