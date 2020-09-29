Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Isn’t Happy With ESPN’s Announcers Tonight

Patrick Mahomes put on a show in the first half of the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP is out-playing the reigning league MVP, Lamar Jackson, and it’s not really close.

Mahomes threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, completing 19 of 27 passes. Jackson, meanwhile, has just 35 passing yards and three carries for 45 yards. The Chiefs lead the Ravens, 27-10, at halftime of the primetime game.

There’s one problem, though: ESPN’s announcers keep calling Patrick Mahomes “Pat Mahomes.” For most people watching, this likely isn’t an issue. However, most people watching aren’t Patrick Mahomes’ mom.

But Mahomes’ mom, Randi, is watching – and she’s not happy.

“If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream… lol,” the mother of the superstar quarterback tweeted.

If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream… lol #help @ESPNNFL @espn — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) September 29, 2020

Mahomes himself prefers Patrick, too – that’s his given name, after all. And when you’re playing as well as he is, you can dictate what you’re called on national television.

The Chiefs are looking to improve to 3-0 on the season with a win against the Ravens on Monday Night Football.

The second half of tonight’s primetime AFC showdown is about to get underway. The game is being televised on ESPN.