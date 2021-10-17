The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Reacts To His Interception

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes may be the best quarterback in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean he’s progressed beyond his mom defending him on Twitter.

Mahomes has thrown more interceptions thus far this year than we expect of him, but the one he tossed early in today’s game was not his fault. The throw went off the hands of wide receiver Tyreek Hill and into the arms of a Washington Football Team defender.

Shortly after the play happened, Mahomes’ mom Randi took to Twitter to argue that the turnover should not count on her son’s ledger.

“Ok PEOPLE that should not be an interception on the QB… that should be a fumble or anything else.. just putting it out there.. GO CHIEFS,” she tweeted.

Sorry, Mrs. Mahomes. The INT might not be your son’s fault, but it has to count as an interception, unless the NFL invents a new stat. It’s not a fumble, so it can’t be scored as such.

For what it’s worth, Chiefs beat writer Sam McDowell broke down Mahomes’ seven interceptions this season and found that for the most part, they weren’t because of major mistakes that he made.

At the moment, the Chiefs have bigger problems than that one interception. They trail WFT 13-10 at halftime.

A loss here would drop the two-time defending AFC champions to 2-4 on the season.

