Patrick Mahomes Names 1 Bucs Defender He’s Really Eyeing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Tampa Bay.

One of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders Patrick Mahomes says he’ll be keying on on Sunday might not be who you expect.

As a quarterback, you’d think Mahomes would be eyeing Tampa Bay’s secondary and even linebackers like Devin White and Lavonte David. However, he’s also going to be paying some attention to defensive tackle Vita Vea.

Vea, who was injured in Week 5 and missed the rest of the regular season plus the Bucs’ first two playoff games, returned for the NFC Championship. The massive interior lineman is a force against the run, but can also affect the passing game, as Mahomes noted on Wednesday.

“He’s a guy that you’ve got to know where he’s at every single play,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “He obviously is super disruptive in the run game, but he’s just as good as a pass rusher. You don’t see guys like that — playing that position, that can rush the passer like that — that much. For him, he’s a special talent and I’ll have to know where he’s at every single play in order to not let him disrupt the entire game.”

Vea played 33 snaps in the NFC title game win over the Green Bay Packers, and while he didn’t record any stats, he made his presence felt.

We’ll see what he can bring to the table in the Super Bowl this weekend.


