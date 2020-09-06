Patrick Mahomes Names His 1 Biggest Area Of Improvement

At 24 years of age, Patrick Mahomes has already accomplished just about everything one can in the NFL.

But Mahomes isn’t stopping to rest on his laurels. Not by a long shot. He’s still working on improving his game and recently revealed what that’s entailed.

In a recent interview, Mahomes revealed that the area he’s improved most this offseason has been “making adjustments on the fly.” Mahomes explained that with the changes he’s made, he’ll be able to get the Chiefs “off to fasters starts.”

Kansas City were held without a first quarter touchdown in half of their games last season. They lost two of those games.

Asked about where he’s most improved since the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes said it’s making adjustments on the fly — thinks that will help the #Chiefs get off to faster starts. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 6, 2020

Needless to say, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are currently a well-oiled machine. But until the reach the point of scoring on every single drive, there’s always going to be room for improvement – even small ones.

Kansas City has made a massive investment into Mahomes to ensure that they reach sustained success. He already has an MVP and a Super Bowl MVP in his first three NFL seasons.

After ending the Chiefs’ 50-year Super Bowl drought, they gave him a 10-year, $503 million contract. They plan to keep him in Kansas City for the prime years of his career.

How much better can Patrick Mahomes become in the years to come? Will he return to MVP form in 2020?