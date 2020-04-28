Patrick Mahomes Names The 3 Favorite Plays Of His NFL Career

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already thrown a number of incredible passes in the first two-plus seasons of his NFL career.

But his favorite play as a pro so far? Ironically, it was a scramble: his scintillating touchdown run against the Titans in the AFC Championship Game in January.

In a recent Instagram interview with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, Mahomes was asked to name his three favorite plays. His jaunt against Tennessee topped the list.

“The first one was definitely the Titans one that I ran,” Mahomes said, via the Kansas City Star. “I just liked that one because everyone thinks that I’m not fast. I didn’t really run fast. I got there, so I got to prove a lot of guys on the team wrong, including Tyreek Hill because he keeps saying I’m slow.”

Surprisingly, Mahomes’ clutch third-down deep ball to Tyreek Hill, which kick-started the Chiefs’ Super Bowl comeback over the San Francisco 49ers, was only his third favorite play.

This unforgettable fourth down throw to Hill against the Ravens in 2018 was No. 2.

Keep in mind, in addition to these three plays, Mahomes has countless other “wow” throws, including some of the no-look variety.

As his career progresses, his highlight reel is only going to grow.