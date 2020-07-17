Patrick Mahomes Not Happy With Latest Talks Between NFL, NFLPA

NFL rookies are scheduled to show up to camp in the coming days, but the league still hasn’t agreed on testing and other health protocols with the NFL Players Association. The clock is winding down for both sides to come to an agreement.

Even though a universal testing system hasn’t been established for the entire NFL, teams are technically allowed to make their rookies show up for camp at the start of next week. In fact, the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs will require their rookies to either report to camp or face discipline.

This could be an issue for the NFLPA in large part because the players have no blueprint to follow when it comes to staying safe. As a result, players around the league are voicing their opinion on this situation.

Patrick Mahomes is the latest star to share his thoughts on the disconnect between the NFL and NFLPA. The $500 million quarterback is baffled that training camp is almost set to begin and a deal hasn’t been made.

“Stuff is crazy man,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter. “All this time we had and now we are down to this.”

Mahomes certainly makes a strong argument here.

Negotiations can be tricky for both sides, but there should be some sort of compromise. The NFL wants to stay afloat and make money during tough times, while players want to be ensured safety if they’re going to play during a pandemic.

Hopefully we’ll see the NFL and NFLPA figure something out before this weekend – albeit that might be asking for too much.