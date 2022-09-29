Patrick Mahomes Not Ruling Out Playing Until 45: Fans React

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 25: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on August 25, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is currently in the early prime years of his career. That being said, it's never too early for him to think about his future.

On Wednesday, Mahomes admit that he won't rule out the possibility of him playing football until he's 45 years old like Tom Brady.

"I want to play as long as I can play, and I can still have a chance to help the team get better," Mahomes said Wednesday, via NFL.com. "Obviously, it's hard to play until you're 45 years old, and I don't want to be out there just hanging on. You see what Tom is -- he's still playing at a very high level. I think that's why it's hard for him to kind of give it up – when you're playing at a high level you don't want to leave it."

Mahomes has to play for nearly two more decades to reach this goal, but we shouldn't count out the former MVP.

Of course, Chiefs fans are hopeful Mahomes stays in Kansas City as long as possible.

"Mahomes 20 year extension incoming lol," a Chiefs fan tweeted.

"I wish him all the health, to achieve this goal," a second Chiefs fan said. "And I wish me the health, to enjoy his whole career."

Mahomes is off to another hot start in Kansas City. He's completing 67.9 percent of his pass attempts for 857 yards, eight touchdowns and an interception.

We'll get to see Mahomes and Brady square off this Sunday evening.