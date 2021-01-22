Patrick Mahomes On NFL Teams Not Hiring Eric Bieniemy: ‘It’s Crazy’

For the second year in a row, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has missed out on a head coaching job. It’s reached the point where some of the biggest names in the NFL are starting to question how other teams evaluate candidates.

Patrick Mahomes is the latest star to chime in on this situation. He is baffled by the fact that Bieniemy didn’t land one of the seven available jobs this coaching cycle.

“It’s crazy, that would be the best word to describe it,” Mahomes said in a press conference. “To see the stuff that comes out and then knowing the man that he is and the coach that he is every single day, you don’t understand where the stuff comes from. You understand how great of a coach he is, how great of a person he his, how great of a leader he is. And so, it’s crazy that he hasn’t gotten his chance to become a head coach.”

Mahomes wants to see Bieniemy land a head coaching gig, but he certainly wouldn’t mind getting to multiple Super Bowls alongside him in Kansas City.

“I promise you, he’ll keep grinding and keep getting better and better and keep helping us out, which is a positive at the end of the day. Hopefully, help us continue to go to these AFC Championship Games and go to more Super Bowls.”

Earlier this week, Bieniemy took the high road when asked about not receiving an offer to become a head coach.

“It’s always good to be mentioned and having an opportunity to pursue your dreams. And yes, I want to be a head coach, but when it’s all said and done, my job is to make sure everything we’re doing right now is not taking away from the goals we’re trying to accomplish.”

There isn’t much more that Bieniemy needs to prove in order to land a marquee job, but winning another Super Bowl definitely wouldn’t hurt.