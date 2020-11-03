Patrick Mahomes’ Parents: Meet The Chiefs Star’s Mother, Father

Patrick Mahomes’ rise to NFL fame came in the blink of an eye. At just 25 years old, the Chiefs quarterback has won a Super Bowl, been voted as the NFL MVP and obtained a 10-year contract extension worth upwards of $500 million. Mahomes couldn’t have done it without his parents, Patrick Sr. and Randi, helping him along the way.

Patrick’s parents have been seen on NFL broadcasts and social media photos for years now. But there’s not much public information about the two, especially his mother, Randi. One thing’s for sure, though. The Chiefs quarterback’s parents have always been supportive of their son.

There’s plenty we can learn about Patrick through his parents. Which parent did Patrick Jr. get his athletic genes from? When and where did Patrick Sr. and Randi meet?

Luckily, we have the answers. Let’s get to know the parents of Super Bowl and MVP winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick’s Father – Patrick Sr.

Patrick Mahomes’ arm talent is out of this world, and it’s easy to understand why because of his father. Patrick Sr. was born in 1970. He became a tri-sport athlete in high school, playing football, basketball and baseball at Lindale High School in Texas. Baseball became his strongest passion, thanks to his ridiculous arm strength.

Patrick Sr. didn’t even need to prove himself in the collegiate ranks. He was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the sixth round of the 1988 MLB Draft, foregoing a full-ride scholarship to the University of Arkansas to enter the pros right out of high school. He had to wait until 1992 to make his Major League Baseball debut. That was just the beginning of an impressive and lengthy baseball career.

Patrick’s father spent time pitching for the Twins from 1992 to 1996 before he was traded to the Boston Red Sox. Following a two-year stint with Boston, he left the U.S. to pitch in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan for two years. He returned to Major League Baseball in 1999 when he signed with the New York Mets.

Patrick Sr.’s final three years in Major League Baseball each came with a different organization. He pitched for the Texas Rangers in 2001, the Chicago Cubs in 2002 and the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2003. He was sent down to Triple-A in the midst of the 2003 season. He spent the next six years of his baseball career in the minors or independent leagues before his retirement in 2009.

Though Patrick Jr. chose football over baseball, Patrick Sr. tried to persuade the Chiefs quarterback to pick baseball. The love of football was too strong for Patrick Jr. But at least Patrick Sr.’s throwing genes were passed down to the Kansas City quarterback. It’s easy to see which parent he got his throwing talent from.

Patrick Sr. became a father in 1995 at just 25 years old. Now 50 years old, Patrick Sr. is enjoying watching his son have success in the NFL.

The Chiefs quarterback clearly got his arm talent from his father. But his mother’s athletic background as a cheerleader can’t be ignored when it comes to his athleticism either.

Patrick’s Mother – Randi

Randi Martin – Martin being her maiden name – was born in 1976 in the state of Texas. She became a cheerleader while attending Texas High School.

Shortly after graduating from Texas High School, she met the eldest Patrick Mahomes. They became married not long after her high school graduation. Randi became a mother to Patrick Mahomes Jr. on Sept. 17, 1995. She instilled a love for education upon Patrick Jr., who kept that love even in the midst of playing football at Texas Tech.

Randi was always supportive of Patrick Sr. throughout his baseball career. She’s maintained a similar support for Patrick Jr. throughout his football career, both at Texas Tech and now with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Randi became the mother of a second child, Jackson Mahomes, in 2000. Jackson hasn’t left all the fame and publicity to his older brother. The younger Mahomes brother has become an internet star, gaining over 700,000 followers on the popular social media video platform, TikTok. Randi has expressed pride in both Patrick Jr. and Jackson for their respective accomplishments. Randi also has a daughter named Mia Randall from another relationship.

Are Patrick Sr. and Randi still married?

Patrick Sr. and Randi have never disclosed the exact date of their marriage, but we do know it came at some point during the 1990s. During that time, they became parents to Patrick Jr. (25 years old) and Jackson (20 years old).

Patrick Sr. and Randi are no longer married. The former couple became divorced at some point during Patrick Sr.’s baseball career. They’ve remained in each other’s lives, though.

Patrick Sr. and Randi attend many events, specifically involving their children, together. They’ve never let their divorce get in the way of supporting their children.

Despite being divorced, Randi has kept the ‘Mahomes’ last name, rather than going back to using her maiden name, ‘Martin.’

Patrick Mahomes Jr. has become one of the most recognized and celebrated athletes of the past few years. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a long NFL career ahead of him after signing a 10-year contract extension.

Patrick’s parents have clearly played an important and vital role in his life thus far.