Patrick Mahomes Pays Tribute To Former Chiefs Reporter Terez Paylor

Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs played in Super Bowl LV in February, longtime beat reporter Terez Paylor passed away at the age of 37. Paylor covered the team from 2006-2013 and became a staple in Kansas City media during his time around the organization.

Five months after the reporter’s death, Patrick Mahomes is doing his best to ensure that Paylor is not forgotten by the Kansas City community.

The Chiefs quarterback wrote a touching note in Peter King’s Football Morning in America column on Monday, sharing that he missed Paylor and vowing to keep his legacy alive.

“I trusted him. He never tried to play gotcha with me, never tried to catch me in something so he could make a headline out of it,” Mahomes said. “What I always appreciated was that he asked me questions to really try to let the fans know the inside story of why a play worked, or why we won or lost. That trust led me, when I started my foundation in 2019, to think of Terez. He had left to go to Yahoo Sports by that time, but when I started my foundation, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, I called him first. I wanted him to tell the story because I knew he’d tell it right. “One of the reasons I’m writing this today is that I feel we can’t let his legacy go dim. He deserves to be remembered, and to impact future journalists, for years to come.”

Amazing journalist and even better human! #RIPTerez https://t.co/ZKwfuiaD9s — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 12, 2021

King’s weekly column also contained remarks from NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe and The Philadelphia Enquirer’s Josh Tolentino about Paylor’s career in sports journalism.

Earlier this week, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt shared that Paylor will be honored during the Kansas City’s preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on August 27 at Arrowhead Stadium.

