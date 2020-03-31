Patrick Mahomes Picks The 1 All-Time NFL WR He’d Play With

Most wide receivers in the NFL today would probably want to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes. He’s considered the best quarterback in the league and has the arm strength to hit his wideouts in stride from any distance.

Let’s flip the scenario around and envision who Mahomes would want to throw passes to. It’d be pretty sweet to imagine him completing passes to Randy Moss or Jerry Rice.

Mahomes was actually asked who would be the one receiver all-time that he’d want to play alongside. However, his answer isn’t all exciting in large part because we’ve seen it already happen.

The star quarterback for the Chiefs said that he’d choose Tyreek Hill as his all-time wideout because “speed kills.” It’s hard to blame Mahomes for that answer, and to be honest it proves he’s a loyal teammate.

Hill and Mahomes might be the best quarterback-receiver duo in the NFL. Back in 2018, Hill had 87 receptions for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those numbers dropped this past season due to injury.

We saw just how lethal this combination could be during the Super Bowl. Mahomes relied on Hill down the stretch to mount an incredible comeback.

Fortunately for Mahomes, he’ll get the chance to play with his one all-time wideout yet again this fall.