Patrick Mahomes Will Reportedly Play Through An Injury Today

Patrick Mahomes is playing in the AFC Championship Game, but he reportedly will not be at 100 percent.

The superstar quarterback apparently suffered two possible injuries last week. The more serious one, a concussion, appears to have been ruled out. Mahomes was in the concussion protocol all week but he’s been cleared to play this evening.

However, Mahomes is still dealing with another injury.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs quarterback has been diagnosed with turf toe.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was diagnosed with turf toe, sources say, an injury that affected his preparation for the AFC Championship Game more than his time in the concussion protocol. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2021

From the report:

Sources say Mahomes was diagnosed with turf toe in his left foot following the Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns, an injury that limited his effectiveness on the field last week and during practice this week. Mahomes currently has no injury status and took almost all of the reps during the week of practice that more closely resembled a slew of walk-throughs. When he cleared protocol, his injury status was removed and he’ll play vs. the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Thankfully for Mahomes, the toe is reportedly getting better with each day.

The Chiefs and the Bills are scheduled to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. on CBS.