Latest On Patrick Mahomes From Friday’s Chiefs Practice

For the third day in a row, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was present and participating at practice. That is a very good sign for his prospects of playing in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes went down on an awkward hit late in last weekend’s game against the Cleveland Browns. He entered the concussion protocol, leaving his availability for this Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills up in the air.

Things have been trending in the right direction for the former MVP. “Pat looked good out there,” Andy Reid said after Thursday’s practice. “He’s moving around well. He feels good. It’s just important that we follow the protocol, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Chiefs reporters got another look at Mahomes on the practice field today, albeit briefly. He was back out there participating, in what seems like another step forward towards playing.

Another day here in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes on the practice field in his helmet. Key remaining steps: Kansas City’s training staff will clear him to return. And then, more importantly, he’ll meet with an independent neurologist in hopes of getting official clearance. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 22, 2021

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes participates in practice for the third straight day. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/jmIhQsy7Wj — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 22, 2021

If Patrick Mahomes can’t go, it will fall to Chad Henne, who closed out the game against the Browns, to lead the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. Bills head coach Sean McDermott isn’t banking on Mahomes missing the game though, he revealed today.

“I guess at the beginning of the week we weren’t quite sure, and we really won’t know, I guess,” McDermott said, via ESPN. “It’s probably trending in that direction, so that’s what we’re anticipating.”

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills kick off at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday evening at Arrowhead Stadium, with a Super Bowl berth and the AFC Championship on the line.

Update: Andy Reid said that Mahomes will be evaluated after today’s practice once again.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes practiced today. Still in concussion protocol, to be evaluated again this afternoon after practice per Andy Reid. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 22, 2021

We’ll have more on Mahomes’ status as it comes.