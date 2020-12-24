NBC’s Steve Kornacki Compares Patrick Mahomes To President Obama

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki was one of the breakout stars of this year’s Presidential Election coverage. With the long election wrapped up, Kornacki has joined the NBC Sports crew for their Sunday Night Football NFL coverage. This week, he discussed Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the league during a podcast appearance.

The data analyst has been breaking down playoff scenarios and other data-driven NFL issues, as we approach the playoffs. The new gig began as a Dec. 6 guest appearance, but he’s received good reviews for his enthusiastic whiteboard breakdowns. He’s now scheduled to cover the NFL through the rest of the season. It is probably a nice break from politics for him, especially after the crazy election year.

This week, he appeared on The PFF Forecast, and got into some crossover politics/football talk. During the show, Kornacki drew some comparisons between NFL stars and major political figures.

One of the most interesting: he sees Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the Barack Obama of the NFL. He cites Mahomes’ “charisma and likability.”

“I like the Mahomes (comparison),” Steve Kornacki said during the show. “I think there’s a charisma and a fun likability factor that Mahomes has going for him, that Obama going for him in politics too.”

One of the PFF hosts went across the aisle, comparing Mahomes to Ronald Reagan, citing the former Republican governor’s Electoral College dominance.

There are certainly times that Mahomes’ play looks like the equivalent of a 525 Electoral vote landslide victory. He’s played some closer games this year, and does seem to have the magnetism that drew many to Obama.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host the Atlanta Falcons out of the major swing state of Georgia on Sunday at 1 p.m., as they move towards the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Kornacki will be on NBC this weekend for the network’s coverage of Sunday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.

[The PFF Forecast]