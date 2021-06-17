Patrick Mahomes Shares Promising Update On Toe Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their minicamp on Thursday after a productive three days of workouts. Much to the delight of the organization’s fanbase, Patrick Mahomes was in attendance, even after undergoing surgery to repair ligaments in the big toe of his left foot earlier this offseason.

Head coach Andy Reid shared that his MVP quarterback was already up to full speed during last month’s OTAs, despite indications that he might be limited throughout the offseason. Mahomes also shared two weeks ago that he felt good enough to suit up and play in a regular season game.

The 25-year-old expanded on his recovery on Thursday, saying that he didn’t anticipate any problems with his toe moving forward.

“I don’t see any problems moving forward,” Mahomes said during his Thursday press conference. “Obviously, I’ll have to continue with the rehab, continue to work on those things — strengthen it, do all that different type of stuff. But I feel like I had a good OTAs, a good minicamp. I was able to move around, scramble around and do the things that I needed to do.”

Mahomes’ comments will reassure Chiefs fans, although there was never much doubt that he would be ready to go before training camp. Even still, Kansas City can take a collective deep breath with a few months to go until the 2021 season.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will have lofty expectations of getting back to their third consecutive Super Bowl in February of 2022. The 2018 MVP has also stated he hopes to pull off the perfect, 20-0 season this year, which would add to his already incredible résumé.

“The only record I have my eyes set on breaking, which would be new this year, would be going 20-0,” Mahomes said last month, via Bleacher Report. “It’s not really a record to be broken I guess you would say—19-0 is the record right now—so being able to go 20-0 and being the first one to do that, that would be awesome.”

As long as Mahomes is healthy and under center, the Chiefs have a chance to win every game that they play.