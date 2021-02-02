Patrick Mahomes Provides An Update On His Toe Injury

It’d be tough to tell considering how well he played in the AFC Championship game, but Patrick Mahomes has been nursing a couple of injuries this postseason. Although he’s been out of concussion protocol for a few weeks now, the former MVP is still dealing with turf toe.

Mahomes suffered this toe injury back in the first half of the Divisional Round against the Cleveland Browns. That injury was quickly overshadowed by the nasty collision he had with Mac Wilson.

Despite the fact that he wasn’t at full strength, Mahomes completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns against the Bills to clinch a spot in this year’s Super Bowl. As a result, he earned himself an extended period off to rest his toe injury.

With the Super Bowl just a few days away, Mahomes provided an update on his status for Sunday’s game. He admit that he’s not at 100 percent just yet, but he said he’s “feeling a lot better.”

Mahomes believes he could be at 100 percent once kickoff rolls around.

Patrick Mahomes says his toe “feels a lot better” He says it’s been about 3 weeks and the rest is helping. He says he is close to 100% #Chiefs — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 2, 2021

It doesn’t sound like Mahomes’ health will be an issue when he takes on the Buccaneers this weekend.

Mahomes will need his toe to be as close to 100 percent as possible since he may have to scramble often in this game. After all, the Chiefs lost left tackle Eric Fisher to a torn Achilles in the AFC Championship.