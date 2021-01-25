Patrick Mahomes’ Quote About Facing Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Two years ago, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady met in the AFC Championship Game. The New England Patriots got the better of the Kansas City Chiefs in that game, advancing to the Super Bowl, where Brady and Co. won championship No. 6.

Now, Mahomes and Brady will square off in the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 38-24, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Earlier in the day, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers, 31-26, in the NFC Championship Game.

In two weeks, we’ll get Mahomes vs. Brady in the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay. That’s pretty much a dream matchup for the NFL (and its television partners). Mahomes had a great quote about facing Brady in the Super Bowl.

“To go up against one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterback of all-time in his 150th Super Bowl is gonna be a great experience,” Mahomes joked after his AFC Championship Game win on Sunday night.

Patrick Mahomes on facing Tom Brady in the Super Bowl: “To go up against one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterback of all-time in his 150th Super Bowl is gonna be a great experience.” 😂 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 25, 2021

The Chiefs and the Bucs are scheduled to meet in Tampa Bay on Sunday, Feb. 7.

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. and air on CBS.