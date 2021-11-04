Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days.

Although much of the fanfare on Wednesday surrounded Rodgers being disingenuous about his vaccination status, fans also realized that the positive test will prevent the Packers great from playing against Patrick Mahomes for the first time. The two quarterbacks were supposed to play in 2019, but Mahomes was sidelined with a knee injury.

Now fans will have to wait and hope for a Rodgers-Mahomes match-up in the future. No one is more disappointed about that than the Chiefs quarterback himself.

Mahomes shared his feeling on missing out on another opportunity to play against Rodgers after finding out about the positive test.

“When you get to see an all-time great like him play and I’ve kind of watched his game for a long time, feeling that I play a similar style, you always want to compete against the best,” Mahomes said in his Wednesday press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “Hopefully he’s healthy, it’s not too bad, I’m sure he’ll come back from it stronger than he was before.”

The Chiefs quarterback explained that he hasn’t spoken with Rodgers, but that he hopes that 37-year-old has a speedy recovery.

“I haven’t got to yet,” Mahomes said. “I heard about it as I was going on to the walk-through on the field. Obviously, it’s disappointing and I hope that he’s healthy and that he can get through it. COVID is a scary deal, and it can kind of get anybody so just praying for him that he can get back to who he is.”

The Packers will give 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love an opportunity to make his first NFL start on Sunday. It’ll be the biggest moment of the 23-year-old’s life in football as he’ll go up against Mahomes and the Chiefs on the road in Arrowhead Stadium.

Packers-Chiefs will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.