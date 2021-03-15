Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Chiefs Signing Joe Thuney

The Kansas City Chiefs made a huge splash in free agency on Monday afternoon, landing Joe Thuney to help out the team’s depleted offensive line. The former New England Patriots guard has been one of the most reliable and durable players in the league over the last five seasons and will now join the 2019 Super Bowl champs.

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs and Thuney agreed to a massive five-year, $80 million deal. The 28-year-old will earn about $48 million guaranteed.

The signing comes after Kansas City released both of their starting tackles just last week. Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, who were both injured at the end of the 2020 season, headed to the open market, leaving the Chiefs with gaps up front.

After the Thuney signing, no one seemed happier than Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback was all smiles when he saw that a deal was in place.

Take a look:

Mahomes has plenty of reasons to celebrate the addition of Thuney. After the two tackles left the team last week, it was unclear what moves the Chiefs would make to protect their franchise quarterback in 2021.

The Kansas City front office and Mahomes would’ve been hard-pressed to find a better option than Thuney. The 28-year-old hasn’t missed a game since coming into the league in 2016. As a former third-round pick, he’s outperformed expectations and garnered the reputation of a solid player.

Thuney has made the most starts at left guard, but given the holes on the Chiefs offensive line, he may line-up elsewhere. Either way, Mahomes can breathe a little bit easier knowing he has a All-Pro caliber pass blocker and two-time Super Bowl champion in protecting him.

After falling just short last year, the Chiefs will likely make a few more moves before April’s NFL Draft. It’s safe to say that signing Thuney was a step in the right direction.