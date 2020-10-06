Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Monday Night’s Ugly Win

The Kansas City Chiefs offense wasn’t its sharpest on Monday night against the New England Patriots. As quarterback Patrick Mahomes noted after the game, the defense came up huge against the Pats’ two backup quarterbacks to give the Chiefs a big win.

Obviously the main takeaway for the Patriots is that the team needs Cam Newton. After his positive COVID-19 test, Brian Hoyer was tabbed as the starter for this game, pushed to Monday night late in the week as a result. The Chiefs aren’t known for their tenacious defense, but they made some huge plays last night.

Hoyer was limited to 15-for-24 passing for 130 yards and an interception. He also made a brutal mistake at the end of the half, taking a sack as the clock was running out on the half, rather than throwing an incompletion to stop the clock and set up what would have been a game-tying field goal to make it 6-6. Instead, the Pats went into halftime down three, and it soured what was a pretty impressive half for the team, especially on defense, all things considered.

After a Hoyer fumble, Jarrett Stidham late in the third quarter, and led the Patriots to their first touchdown on his initial byes. That was the highwater mark for the offense last night. Stidham threw a pick six to Tyrann Mathieu on the next drive, and another interception on a deep ball, picked off by Rashad Fenton a yard shy of the end zone. After the game, Patrick Mahomes, who did not have a signature game, gave credit to the Chiefs’ defense for their huge effort.

A win is a win! How bout that defense tho! #4-0 #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 6, 2020

The Patriots did pick up 185 rushing yards, led by a breakout performance by Damien Harris, but were held to 357 total yards on the day. The four turnovers plus the Hoyer end of half gaffe particularly killed the team.

That was important, because Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense never really got rolling. They had just 323 total yards, the team’s lowest total since a win over the Raiders on Dec. 1 last season.

Mahomes was 19-for-29 for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the 26-10 win last night. It was a solid performance, but the defense definitely deserves a bulk of the credit. We just hope we get to see a rematch later this year, with Cam Newton and the New England Patriots at full capacity.

[Patrick Mahomes]