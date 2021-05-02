Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Michael Vick’s Current 40 Time

Over the weekend, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick decided to lace up his shoes to run to the 40-yard dash for NFL Network host Rich Eisen’s “Run Rich Run” campaign. With ease, the 40-year-old posted a time that rivaled plenty of current players.

Vick clocked in with a ridiculous 4.72, which is almost unbelievable considering his age and how long it’s been since he suited up in the NFL. Although he might not rival the league’s current wide receivers and running backs, the former Falcons quarterback could still win a 40-yard sprint against a solid portion of the population.

Among that group that would struggle to keep up with Vick would be Patrick Mahomes. The 2018 NFL MVP and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback went to social media to react to Vick’s recent 40-yard-dash time.

“Man he is still faster than me,” Mahomes tweeted on Sunday.

Man he is still faster than me 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/WT5dRuDXdi — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 2, 2021

At the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, Mahomes clocked a 4.80 in the 40-yard-dash, so he’s telling the truth about coming in well behind the 40-year-old speedster. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is also only 25, a full 15 years younger than Vick, which further puts into perspective how incredible the 4.72 time is.

During his time in the league, Vick helped revolutionize the game by using his feet. To this day, he remains one of the most exciting players to have come through the NFL and helped pave the way for a handful of other dual-threat quarterbacks.

When all is said and done, Mahomes will also leave his mark on the game of football. At just 25-years-old, the Chiefs field general has won an MVP award, a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP.

But, despite Mahomes’ early career success, he might never be quicker than Michael Vick.