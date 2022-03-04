Patrick Mahomes’ Reaction To 40-Yard Dash Video Going Viral

On Thursday afternoon, the events portion of the NFL combine officially kicked off as the top collegiate players from across the country put their talent on display.

Earlier in the week, the players met with NFL teams in Indianapolis for interviews. Thursday provided them an opportunity to show what they can do on the field, instead of just talking.

One of the top quarterback prospects in the draft, Cincinnati’s Demond Ridder, did just that. During the 40-yard dash, the former Bearcat flew down the field for an unofficial 4.49.

That bested former quarterbacks like Marcus Mariota and Russell Wilson. To show just how fast Ridder was, the NFL spliced together a vide of Mariota, Ridder and Wilson all running together.

Oh, and they added another quarterback in as well. For some reason, the league decided to put Patrick Mahomes’ 40-yard dash time in there. While he’s fast for a normal human being, he doesn’t exactly stack up with those three.

“Y’all didn’t have to put me in that group getting left like that 😂😂😂,” Mahomes said when he saw the video.

While he won’t be winning many races against the fastest players in the league, Mahomes is still athletic enough to torment defenses when he leaves the pocket.