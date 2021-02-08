Patrick Mahomes’ Reaction To Dropped Pass Sums Up The Night

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Sunday night’s Super Bowl as the favorite over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buccaneers defensive front took that personally.

In the first half, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was pressured on 57-percent of his drop backs. That’s right, Mahomes had pressure in his face over half of the time he dropped back to pass.

That was evident once again early in the fourth quarter. Mahomes was running for his life trying to will the Chiefs to a touchdown.

On a fourth down, the star quarterback raced around the field, evading defenders before heaving a pass toward the endzone. The ball went right through a Chiefs’ players hands and hit him right in the helmet.

Cameras panned to show Mahomes who was in disbelief on the field.

Check it out.

It’s been that kind of night for the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. He’s been running for his life for the duration of the game.

Kansas City lost star offensive tackle Eric Fisher in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills. That loss is showing itself tonight as Mahomes has faced pressure on seemingly every play.

It’s been a rough night for the Chiefs, who were expected to win back-to-back championships tonight – at least by the sportsbooks.

Tom Brady is well on his way toward winning his seventh ring. At this rate, he might get to 10.