Patrick Mahomes’ Reaction To His NFL 100 Ranking Is Going Viral

On Wednesday night, the NFL revealed the final 10 names on its “NFL 100” list which ranks the best players in the league, as voted by other players.

Of course, these types of lists always bring some sort of controversy into the conversation. Well, that came with the announcement of the No. 4 player on the list – Patrick Mahomes.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was No. 3, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was No. 2 and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was No. 1 on the list. Despite winning the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback couldn’t find his way to No. 1.

Mahomes finished No. 4 on the 2019 NFL 100 list as well. It looks like winning a Super Bowl does nothing for a player’s respective rankings in these lists.

After taking a few minutes to soak it in, Mahomes responded to his ranking on Twitter. It looks like he’ll remember this moving forward.

📝 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 30, 2020

Fans also made their displeasure known on Twitter, trashing the NFL’s list for leaving Mahomes outside of the top three.

The three players ahead of Mahomes are undoubtedly great players. Aaron Donald has been the best defensive player since he entered the league and Russell Wilson is a criminally underrated quarterback.

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson set the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback and led the league in passing touchdowns en route to the MVP award in 2020.

And yet, Mahomes still might be the best of the bunch.