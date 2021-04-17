Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Wild CFB Touchdown Today

Villanova – yes, Villanova – scored the most improbable touchdown on Saturday. Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe his eyes.

If there’s any quarterback that knows a thing or two about ridiculous throws, it’s Mahomes. We’ve seen the Chiefs quarterback make every throw throughout his young NFL career. Well, maybe not every throw.

During the Villanova-Delaware game on Saturday, Wildcats quarterback Daniel Smith flipped up a prayer to the end-zone. The pass was caught by his teammate for a touchdown.

Words don’t do it justice, though. Take a look for yourself.

What?!? How?!? Look at this TD Pass from @NovaFootball as they cut it to a one-score game with 3 minutes remaining. pic.twitter.com/Jpc3aIkGRW — CAA Football (@CAAFootball) April 17, 2021

It’s not an overreaction to say that might be one of the craziest touchdowns of all-time. Even Mahomes is amazed.

“Man this is some crazy stuff,” Mahomes said in reaction to Villanova’s insane touchdown pass.

Man that is some crazy stuff 😂😂👍 https://t.co/BAoU6DIsnW — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 17, 2021

Knowing Patrick Mahomes, he probably takes this as a challenge and will try and somehow duplicate it this upcoming season. The Chiefs quarterback has a track-record of doing the improbable. Look no further than Super Bowl LIV.

Despite the Chiefs’ blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mahomes put on a pretty incredible solo act. Mahomes made one of his throws while almost completely parallel with the ground and in mid-air. And it was accurate, though fell incomplete.

We’ve seen Mahomes do some incredible things throughout his career. But he’s going to have a tough time topping what the Villanova quarterback did on Saturday.

[Patrick Mahomes]