Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Andy Reid Contract News

Patrick Mahomes received a big-time contract extension earlier this year. Now, it’s Andy Reid’s turn.

A couple of months after the Chiefs locked up Mahomes to a 10-year extension worth more than $500 million, Kansas City is doing the same for its head coach and general manager (though for much less money).

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday night that the Chiefs are closing in on contract extensions with Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

“The Chiefs are finalizing new six-year contracts with coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach, tying both to the reigning Super Bowl champs through the 2025 season, per sources,” he reports.

Mahomes is pretty excited.

The Super Bowl MVP took to Twitter to react to the contract news. He had a two-word reaction.

“Well deserved!” he wrote.

Reid, 62, has made it clear that he plans on coaching for several more years. With a quarterback like Mahomes, that’s probably a smart idea.

“I love doing what I’m doing,” Reid said earlier this year. “One of the great things about this job is when you look forward to coming to work, deal with the guys — the players [and] the coaches. I’m lucky enough to be around good players and coaches — and this guy here makes it even better.”

The Chiefs are set to open the 2020 season on Thursday, Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.