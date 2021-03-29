The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Chiefs Signing Jarran Reed

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes is a big fan of the Chiefs’ latest move.

Sunday night, Kansas City added some serious depth to its defensive line. The reigning AFC champions have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran defensive lineman Jarran Reed.

Reed, a former second round NFL Draft pick, spent the first five seasons of his career in Seattle. However, the Seahawks released the four-year starter earlier this week.

The Chiefs didn’t wait very long to pounce on the talented defensive lineman, signing him to a one-year deal on Sunday night.

“It’s a 1-year deal worth up to $7M with $5M guaranteed, source said. Very nice in this market, with a chance to cash in next year. Had it been about the money, he would’ve stayed in Seattle,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.

Mahomes appears to be a fan of the move.

The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback tweeted out his reaction to the signing.

Reed has been an extremely productive NFL player over the course of his career.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout has 194 tackles, 22 sacks, 22 tackles for a loss and 58 quarterback hits in 72 career games.


