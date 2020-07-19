Patrick Mahomes Reacts To JJ Watt’s Message For NFL

Patrick Mahomes may spend his time avoiding J.J. Watt when their two teams play against each other, but both are on the same side when it comes to the ongoing negotiations between the NFL and the NFLPA.

Both superstars have voiced their concerns on Twitter about what they feel is the NFL’s inability to guarantee its players proper safety protocols for the upcoming season. Along with Watt and Mahomes, over a dozen NFL players shared their thoughts on the matter today, attaching the hashtag #WeWantToPlay to their tweets.

Watt personally produced a checklist of what the players are seeking and what guidelines the NFL has apparently failed to provide.

Mahomes gave the list his endorsement this afternoon by quote-tweeting it and including a bullseye emoji.

Rookies, quarterbacks and select veterans are set to report to the Chiefs and Texans training camps on Monday.

Other rookies around the league will report to their respective camps on Tuesday, with quarterbacks and injured players checking in on Thursday. All other players will arrive on Tuesday, July 28.

All of this means that the clock is ticking for an agreement to be reached.