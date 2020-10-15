Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Le’Veon Bell Signing With Chiefs

Le’Veon Bell is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not surprisingly, Patrick Mahomes seems pretty happy.

Days after being released by the New York Jets, Bell chose Kansas City over Buffalo and Miami. The 28-year-old running back is looking to prove he has plenty left in the tank and potentially earn a Super Bowl ring in the process.

With the Chiefs, Bell provides head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy with another chess piece to add to their incredibly creative offensive scheme. He will also get to play alongside Mahomes, the best quarterback in the NFL.

In case you’re wondering how Mahomes feels about this development, the GIF he posted immediately following Bell’s signing says it all.

Bell will join rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and reserves Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and DeAndre Washington in the Kansas City backfield.

Of course he provides value as a runner, but we’re most intrigued to see what Bell can do with the Chiefs as a receiver.

Kansas City is scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills at 5 p.m. ET on Monday. We’ll see if they can get Bell up to speed enough to use him in some capacity for that game.