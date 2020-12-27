The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Reaction To Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Throw Is Going Viral

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with an insane throw.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs gestures before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 20, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes is the NFL quarterback most known for throwing no-look passes. However, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is no longer the king of that play – at least for one day, anyway.

The Miami Dolphins beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-25, on Saturday night.

Miami won the game thanks to some late-game heroics by veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. The journeyman NFL quarterback replaced Tua Tagovailoa in the second half. Fitzpatrick threw for nearly 200 yards and one touchdown in the comeback win.

Fitzpatrick saved his best throw for last, too, as he pulled off one of the craziest no-look completions that we’ve ever seen.

A screenshot of the completion is about as crazy as it gets:

Mahomes shared his reaction to the play on social media, giving serious props to the Miami Dolphins quarterback.

“I know I’m late but best no look pass of all time,” he tweeted in reaction to the epic throw.

That means quite a bit coming from the king of the no-look passes.

The Dolphins improved to 10-5 with the win on Saturday night, while the Raiders dropped to 7-8, falling out of the playoff race.


