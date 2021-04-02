Patrick Mahomes Reacts To NFL Changing To 17-Game Season

Earlier this week, NFL owners approved a 17-game regular season for this fall. That decision led to immediate backlash from both the fans and players. Patrick Mahomes, however, had a different reaction to the new schedule.

Mahomes recently spoke to Brian Sozzi of Yahoo Finance about various topics, which included the new format for the regular season.

Playing an extra game in the regular season isn’t ideal when you consider the physical toll this sport takes on a player, but Mahomes sounds ready for the challenge.

During his interview with Yahoo Finance, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback said the 2021 season will be a learning experience for NFL players.

“It definitely puts more on your body. I mean, every single game your entire career, you’re battling through something,” Mahomes said, via Yahoo Finance. “And I think you see that in every single body at the end of the season. You’re always nicked up a little bit, you always have some injuries and some bruises. And so I think the biggest thing is gonna be a learning experience this next year. “I mean, we’ve got to go in with the mind-set of just continue to make ourselves better, and knowing 17 games is how many were playing, and then you’re gonna have the postseason after that. And so I think it’ll be brand new to everybody. Everybody’s want to adjust and try to do whatever they can to prepare their bodies to be ready for it.”

Patrick Mahomes did have surgery on his toe this offseason, so it’s important that he takes care of his body before the 17-game regular season. That being said, there are actually a few benefits to adding a 17th game to the schedule.

The extra game for the 2021 regular season might actually allow quarterbacks like Mahomes to break a few passing records this fall.

Additionally, that 17th game will give NFL fans the chance to see Mahomes square off against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That should be an epic battle – assuming they stay healthy, of course.

[Yahoo Finance]