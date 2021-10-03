Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Andy Reid Making History

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles today, and in the process delivered Andy Reid his 100th win as their head coach. In doing so, Reid became the first head coach to win 100+ games with two NFL teams.

Naturally, Reid’s star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, was overjoyed to be a part of it. Following the game, Mahomes said that he was happy to have Reid as his head coach and was glad to get it today after their last two losses.

“It was definitely exciting to get him that win,” Mahomes said. “We were due to get him that win, it had been a couple of weeks now, but I’m glad we got to do it in Philadelphia and around where he kind of came into his own. And now he’s in Kansas City, and it’s a good thing he’s here with us.”

The win came against the Eagles, Reid’s team from 1999 to 2012. During his time in Philly, he won 130 regular season games and six NFC East titles. He led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in the 2004 season.

“I’m glad he’s here now, and I’m glad we got his 100th win with Kansas City.” Patrick Mahomes was thrilled to get Coach Reid a milestone win in Philadelphia.@EvanWashburn pic.twitter.com/W31Utyt88k — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 3, 2021

Since coming to the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid has turned the franchise completely around. They have not had a losing season since Reid took over in 2013, and are now among the dominant powers of the NFL.

The Chiefs are the reigning, two-time defending AFC champions and won the Super Bowl in 2019 – ending a 50-year drought.

Patrick Mahomes has been the best player Andy Reid has ever produced, setting all kinds of records early in his NFL career.

Together, the two are creating a dynasty that will in all likelihood end with both of them enshrined in Canton.