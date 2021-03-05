The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Being Named In Drake’s New Song

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Dropping a popular athlete’s name during a rap song has become a trend over the past few years. On Friday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest figure from the sports world to receive this honor.

Earlier today, Drake released his latest work, ‘Scary Hours 2.’ The most popular song from the three that went viral is ‘Lemmon Pepper Freestyle,’ which features Rick Ross.

There’s one line in that song that says “Patty Mahomes ’bout to fall short a couple hundred.” Clearly that caught the star quarterback’s attention.

Mahomes tweeted out a hilarious GIF of Drake to show his appreciation for being mentioned in ‘Lemmon Pepper Freestyle.’

Check it out:

This isn’t the first time that Drake and Mahomes were linked together. Last month, they appeared in a hilarious Super Bowl commercial for State Farm.

Mahomes wasn’t the only star athlete that received a shoutout in Drake’s newest song. The Canadian rapper also showed love to DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan spent several years on the Raptors, Drake’s favorite sports team, before eventually getting shipped to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard. Even though he’s no longer on the team, Drake dropped DeRozan’s name in the lyrics, saying “For real, and my city love me like DeMar DeRozan.”


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.