Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Blockbuster 49ers-Dolphins Trade

The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers were involved in a significant trade on Friday, which allowed the latter to move inside the top three for this year’s NFL Draft. It was a move that even left Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speechless.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the news regarding the Dolphins-49ers trade. His original post on Twitter received a response from All-Pro tight end George Kittle, who said “Oh wow.”

Mahomes replied to Kittle’s comment, saying “Seriously tho.” Kittle then had a hilarious response to Mahomes’ tweet, writing “I just work there I don’t know what’s going on.”

San Francisco already has a serviceable quarterback on its roster in Jimmy Garoppolo, but clearly the front office is hoping it can get its hands on a potential-packed prospect like Justin Fields or Trey Lance.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright recently predicted that San Francisco will draft Lance. He looked awfully impressive at his pro day earlier this month, showcasing his arm talent and speed. During the 2019 season, Lance completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The 49ers saw firsthand how important it is to have a game-changer at quarterback. After all, they lost Super Bowl LIV to the Chiefs mainly because of Mahomes’ heroics.

We’ll find out who the 49ers take with the No. 3 pick when the NFL Draft begins on April 29.